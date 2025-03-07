Potential Pistons Playoff Opponent Jalen Brunson Suffers Injury
The New York Knicks are a team the Detroit Pistons will have to keep an eye on as the 2024-2025 NBA season closes out. If the season ended on March 7, the Detroit Pistons would draw a seven-game series against the Knicks.
As the Knicks participated in a primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, they watched their star guard Jalen Brunson go down with an injury. Brunson took a hard fall and was seen grabbing at his leg in the ankle area. The All-Star needed attention from the training staff and was slow to get up.
Brunson’s early exit came after he already played 41 minutes. The Knicks came up short against the Lakers with a four-point loss. Brunson shined in the matchup, shooting 13-26 from the field to score 39 points. He made it a double-double outing with 10 assists in the playmaking department.
The injury was a bad look for New York, but initial reports suggest it might not be a severe setback for the All-Star.
via @ChrisBHaynes: There’s optimism New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson only sustained a sprained ankle, sources tell me.
The Knicks are comfortably sitting in the Eastern Conference’s third seed with a 40-22 record after losing to the Lakers. While the Pistons are in a good spot to avoid the Play-In, they have an opportunity to improve their spot in the standings, as they are just one game behind the Indiana Pacers for the fifth seed.
For the time being, the Pistons are aligned with the Knicks. While initial reports suggest Brunson could be back sooner than the playoffs, his health will remain on Detroit’s radar as he has a major impact on the success of his team.
