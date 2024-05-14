Potential Pistons Prospect Shows off Shooting Prowess at NBA Combine
In Sunday's draft lottery, the Detroit Pistons walked away with the fifth overall selection. Now, they should be due diligence keeping tabs on prospects at the NBA Draft Combine.
Over the next few days, a large group of prospects from the upcoming class will look to boost their stock at the draft combine. This is a chance to showcase their skills and athleticism among their peers and representatives from teams across the league. One player the Pistons should have a close eye on put one of his best skills on full display.
Dalton Knecht shows off his three-point shooting prowess
Over the past few weeks, countless players have been linked to the Pistons in mock drafts. Among those prospects is Dalton Knecht. He is a 6-foot-6 forward that is coming off a senior season at Tennessee.
Knecht is viewed as one of the top shooting prospects in this class, and he showed why at the combine. Videos surfaced of him knocking down a flurry of outside shots with ease.
In his final college season, Knecht averaged 21.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 1.8 APG. He also shot 39.7% from beyond the arc on nearly seven attempts per game.
If the Pistons enter the draft looking to prioritize fit, Knecht is a prospect that should be at the top of their board. He has good size for the forward position, and is an older prospect having spent five years in college. This added time has allowed him to smooth out the best areas of his game, which should result in him easily sliding into a role at the next level.
Knecht isn't flashy, but could be a strong complementary piece for Detroit. His ability to be an effective high-volume outside shooter could help alleviate some of their spacing issues on offense.