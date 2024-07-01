Potential Pistons Target Joins Golden State Warriors in Free Agency
About a month before free agency fired up, the Detroit Pistons were considered potential suitors for a Philadelphia 76ers veteran.
De’Anthony Melton, a former second-round pick out of USC, was set to hit the free agency market following a two-year run with the 76ers. While the Sixers had interest in potentially bringing Melton back, it seemed he wasn’t a priority.
The Pistons were once noted as potential suitors for Melton, as he brings valuable two-way balance to the table. On the defensive end of the floor, Melton has been one of the NBA’s better stoppers, averaging nearly two steals per game every season since he’s been in the league.
On the offensive side of the ball, Melton produced nine points per game throughout the course of his career, which spanned 350 games.
He started his career with the Phoenix Suns, where he played in 50 games. Then, Melton had a three-year run with the Memphis Grizzlies. During the 2022 offseason, Melton was moved in a draft night trade to the Sixers. In Philadelphia, Melton garnered a key role, by starting in 91 games across two years.
Two seasons ago with the Sixers, Melton averaged nearly 40 percent from the field. Before going down with a back injury last season, Melton drained 36 percent of his shots from deep.
The Pistons won’t be going for Melton after all. Instead, the former Sixer will head out West to join the Golden State Warriors, He’s expected to ink a one-year deal.
Meanwhile, the Pistons will continue searching for helpful veteran through the free agency market. After signing Tobias Harris for multiple seasons, Detroit remains out in front with a notable number of cap space.