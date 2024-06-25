Potential Pistons Target Looking to Silence Critics in New Situation
With $64 million in cap space at their disposal, the Detroit Pistons have positioned themselves to make multiple upgrades this offseason. Dating back to last year's trade deadline, one player they've been heavily connected to is Tobias Harris.
There were countless rumors about the Pistons being interested in the veteran forward, but no deal ended up coming about. Now that his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers is over, Detroit can try to reunite with Harris when he hits the open market.
Harris was on the wrong end of a lot of criticism the past few seasons, largely due to his massive contract. However, he is looking to silence his critics wherever he winds up next. While talking about Harris in a breakdown for Bleacher Report, Chris Haynes stated that Harris believes he's still capable of playing at a high level.
"He's motivated to prove people wrong, that's what I do know," Haynes said. "I know people think that his best years are behind him. I think he would oppose that."
Due to the emergence of Tyrese Maxey, Harris saw his role diminish last season for the Sixers. Despite this, he still manage to put up respectable numbers. Across 70 games, he averaged 17.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.1 APG on 48/35/87 shooting splits.
At the right price tag, Harris could be a valuable addition to the Pistons. He can provide scoring and shooting at the wing position, and is a well respected veteran across the league. Having a strong presence like this in the locker room could be extremely beneficial to a young squad like Detroit.