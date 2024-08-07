Potential Pistons Trade Target Lands Major Extension
This week, the Utah Jazz were expected to make a critical decision regarding Lauri Markkanen.
As the sharpshooter has been in line for a long-term extension, many expected Markkanen to land a big payday this offseason after becoming Utah’s top scorer over the past two seasons.
On Wednesday, the Jazz officially locked Markkanen in.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Markkanen signed a five-year deal with the Jazz. The deal is expected to exceed $230 million over that time.
The Jazz look forward to keeping Markkanen on board as he’s become a key piece to the franchise after they landed him in a deal for Donovan Mitchell.
At the start of the offseason, Markkanen’s status in Utah was in question. At one point, it seemed Markkanen could be on the move once again.
Considering the moves the Detroit Pistons made this offseason, Markkanen could’ve been a potential target for the rebuilding franchise. As Detroit prioritized landing veteran shooters, Markkanen fit the description. He’s been a 38 percent shooter from three since 2017 and has averaged seven rebounds per game throughout his career.
The 27-year-old veteran wouldn’t have come cheap, but he could’ve been a solid piece to add to Cade Cunningham’s offense.
At this point, Markkanen’s interested suitors will have to wait to talk shop with the Jazz again. With Markkanen signing his deal this week, he isn’t eligible to get traded before the 2025 deadline. Therefore, he’s guaranteed to play for the Jazz through the entire 2024-2025 season.
The pressure is now on Utah to satisfy the veteran forward, who grew to become an All-Star since joining them in 2022.