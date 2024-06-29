Potential Pistons Trade Target Snatched Off Market After NBA Draft
If the Detroit Pistons want a shot at landing a star-caliber player, the trade market will be their best bet.
The Atlanta Hawks were a team to pay attention to from a Detroit standpoint, considering there is a blazing fire sale after ATL landed the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Despite employing a star backcourt duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, the Hawks were rumored to split it up throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season. Instead, they gave the pairing one final chance. After Atlanta missed the playoffs, the Hawks decided to let the first domino fall following the 2024 NBA Draft.
Dejounte Murray is traded, landing with the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks are landing Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels, and multiple first-round picks.
Meanwhile, Murray lands on a Pelicans team that is looking to contend for a playoff spot once again next year.
For the Pistons, there wasn’t much traction behind a potential trade discussion between Detroit and Atlanta. While Murray could’ve been a nice fit alongside Cade Cunningham, and could’ve become the best player to share the court with the former 1st overall pick since landing in Detroit, the Murray dream is over for those who had it.
But the Pistons still learned the Hawks are open for business for Friday. With Atlanta still employing an All-Star guard in Trae Young, interested suitors could look to pry him away from the Hawks.
Young’s fit in Detroit wouldn’t make much sense. Being that he’s been Atlanta’s primary ball-handler since landing in the NBA in 2018 out of Oklahoma, he would likely land on a team that’s in the hunt for a point guard. Detroit is expected to commit to Cunningham long-term, and he needs the ball in his hands.
Still, the Pistons could be a sneaky competitor in the market for the Hawks’ firesale. And even if there isn’t any interest in Trae Young, perhaps there is another notable role player the Pistons could make a call for. After all, it’s been reported that nearly the entire roster in Atlanta is up for grabs.