Potential Top Pick is Keeping in Touch With Detroit Pistons Forward
Heading into the NBA Draft Lottery, the Detroit Pistons had the best odds at the No. 1 pick. However, things did not end up going their way as they dropped to No. 5.
This year, French prospect Alex Sarr has emerged as the likely No. 1 pick in June's draft. He actually has some ties to the Pistons, as he and Ausar Thompson were playing for Overtime Elite at the same time.
During the draft combine, Sarr was asked about his friendship with Thompson. The two have kept in touch, and Sarr mentioned he's been asking how the experience was for the Pistons forward last year.
"I ask him questions about what was his draft combine like," Sarr said. "What was the workouts like for him."
Later on, Sarr was asked about his potential fit on the Pistons if he were to be selected by them in the draft. He feels that he would fit in nicely with their defensive identity. "I think they're a really good defensive team so I could see myself fitting in," said Sarr.
Sarr is a 7-foot-1 center/forward that has showcased great athleticism and I a lot of potential. He spent the past year playing for Perth, where he averaged 9.7 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 1.3 BPG in 17 minutes a night.
While Sarr would add more size and versatility on the defensive end, his limitations on offense would complicate things. He is best when getting downhill and attacking the rim. Also, Sarr isn't much of a threat from beyond the arc. He shot under 30% from deep during his time with Perth.
In the event the Pistons did walk away with Sarr, it would lead to some difficult conversations about him and Jalen Duren at some point down the road.