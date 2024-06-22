Recent Trade Could Have Major Follow-Up Impact on Pistons’ Rival
On Thursday, the Chicago Bulls and the Oklahoma City Thunder struck a deal. The Detroit Pistons saw their rival team swap guards, as the two-way standout Alex Caruso got shipped out West to OKC, while the playmaking guard Josh Giddey joined the Eastern Conference.
Now, the Pistons could see the Bulls make another major move, as the follow-up impact on the trade could lead Chicago to make a tough decision.
With Giddey’s presence in Chicago, The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry suggests the Bulls made their recent move to find “a young playmaker” to “potentially replace” Ball.
He later hinted that a trade or buyout could be likely for Ball.
“Giddey’s acquisition also further clouds the Bulls’ plans for Ball, who hasn’t played since January 2022 but is expected to make a comeback next season. It’s impossible to not view Giddey as insurance in case Ball doesn’t return. By bringing in Giddey, the Bulls also might have signaled they’re ready to move on from Ball. A trade or buyout could be likely.”
When Ball left the New Orleans Pelicans for the Bulls, he instantly became Chicago’s top playmaker and helped boost them into playoff contention. His first stretch with the organization went great. In 35 games, Ball averaged 13 points and five assists while draining 42 percent of his threes, a career-high clip.
Unfortunately, a knee injury took Ball off the court after he helped the Bulls establish themselves as one of the top teams in the East with his playmaking abilities. The setback prevented Ball from playing the last two seasons, and the negative impact has been clear for Chicago.
This upcoming season, Ball is expected to make a return after now playing since the 2021-2022 NBA season. The Bulls aren’t totally out on the former second-overall pick, but they do seem to have one foot out the door already, leaving Ball as a potential low-risk, high-reward acquisition for teams in need of a guard.
For the Pistons, Ball could be considered, but it would come as a shock if they made a move to acquire the five-year veteran via trade or signing. With Cade Cunningham serving as Detroit’s top playmaker, they don’t need to add somebody like Ball, unless a bench role is accepted.
Ball is a name to keep an eye on as it appears Chicago is questioning his future there, but Detroit is likely to remain spectators in that market.