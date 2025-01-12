Recovering Detroit Pistons Guard’s Strong Social Media Message
Jaden Ivey has had to watch the Detroit Pistons go to work lately as the veteran guard recovers from a major injury. Despite being a huge helper in finding the Pistons success throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Ivey’s team has found ways to take care of business in his absence.
On Saturday night, the Pistons hosted the Toronto Raptors. Heading into the matchup, Detroit held a 19-19 record on the year. For the second time this month, the Pistons could go above .500. After seeing Detroit’s struggles last year, nobody could predict the Pistons would have a chance to be in this position.
After Saturday’s victory over the Raptors, Ivey took to Instagram to react with a strong message.
“Proof things can change in just a year. Glory to Christ.”
The Pistons defeated the Raptors with a 123-114 victory. They are now 20-19 on the season, sitting in the Eastern Conference’s eighth seed. The Pistons are one game behind the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat.
Just last season, the Pistons were reaching franchise lows. At the end of the 2023-2024 run, the Pistons had a 14-68 record. They regressed from the previous year, which also featured fewer than 20 wins.
Rock bottom caused the Pistons to make some major changes. Some were expected. Others were shocking.
The Pistons expectedly moved on from the general manager Troy Weaver. The now-former GM has been replaced by Trajan Langdon, who holds the title of President of Basketball Operations in Detroit.
In a shocking move, the Pistons parted ways with the now-former head coach, Monty Williams. After Williams had just signed a major multi-year deal, the Pistons’ ownership was willing to cut their big losses and move on to get a fresh start rather quickly.
The Pistons replaced Williams with JB Bickerstaff, who had just wrapped up a tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The changes served Ivey well. After having what many considered to be a down year during his sophomore effort, Ivey was thriving through his first 30 games this season.
The young veteran posted averages of 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists. He was making 46 percent of his shots from the field and knocking down 41 percent of his threes.
At this stage in the season, Ivey is recovering from surgery. He needed to repair a broken fibula. He’s in the midst of a four-week re-evaluation timeline. Soon, the Pistons should have a better idea of Ivey’s official injury timeline. For the time being, he’ll continue supporting his teammates as a spectator.
