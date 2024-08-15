Report: Detroit Pistons 2024-25 Schedule Revealed
After long wait, the Detroit Pistons finally know what their schedule is going to look like for the 2024-25 season. Here is a full breakdown of how things shape up for them.
The Pistons begin the season on their home floor on October 23rd, and they'll open the year with a matchup against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. After that, Detroit will quickly hit the road for a one-stop trip to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In terms of notable matchups, the Pistons will host the defending champion Boston Celtics in the first week of the season. Jayson Tatum and company are slated to make their first trip to Detroit on October 26th. As far as the Western Conference champions, the Dallas Mavericks will play in Detroit on January 31st.
Here are some other dates where the Pistons will battle a contender on their home floor:
1. November 1st vs New York Knicks
2. November 30th vs Philadelphia 76ers
3. January 4th vs Minnesota Timberwolves
4. March 15h vs OKC Thunder
5. December 3rd vs Milwaukee Bucks
Looking at some of the league's big names, LeBron James will make his yearly trip to Detroit on November 3rd as the Lakers are slated to take on the Pistons. Steph Curry and the Warriors will be in town on January 9th. Two weeks later, the Pistons will take on Kevin Durant and the Suns (January 18th).
One of the NBA's other notable draws is reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama. He and the Spurs will be in Detroit on March 25th.
Below is the complete breakdown of the Pistons' 2024-25 schedule.
After finishing with the league's worst record last season, the new-look Pistons will be attempting to take a step forward in their rebuild.