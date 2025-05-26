Rockets, Pistons Standouts Confirm Major Move
The Thompson twins are reportedly working on potentially securing two spots on the Jamaican national team for future events. Late last week, the standouts from the Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons started the process of applying for citizenship in Jamaica.
While Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson are going through the process to become eligible to join the team, it’s still considered an “option” early on in the process.
At 22 years old, the Thompson twins have become critical players for their respective organizations.
In Houston, Amen Thompson developed into a full-time starter. After averaging 10 points, seven rebounds, and three assists during his rookie effort, Thompson started producing 14 points per game while shooting 56 percent from the field. He maintained his elite defensive play, coming up with 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. The Rockets have been more than satisfied with their fourth-overall pick so far.
The Pistons can say the same, but the journey has been a bit bumpier for Ausar. While he played for most of his rookie season, a blood clot late in the year sidelined him for the remainder of the 2023-2024 NBA season.
When the 2024-2025 NBA season fired up, Thompson was still waiting to be cleared. That process spanned the first 18 games of the year. When Thompson finally debuted on November 25, it was a slow process to get back on track fully.
By January 9, Thompson became a full-time starter for the Pistons. He appeared in 44 straight games to close out the year. During that stretch, he averaged 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block per game.
The Thompson twins still have room for improvement, but their athleticism, defensive stardom, and productive offensive games have meant a lot to their teams through two years. Soon, they could be taking their talents beyond the Association.