Ron Holland Reacts to Being Drafted by Detroit Pistons
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons had the first swerve of the 2024 NBA Draft. With the fifth overall pick they ended up shocking many by selecting Ron Holland.
Holland was one of the younger prospects in this class, not turning 19 for two more weeks. He spent the past year with G-League Ignite, where he showcased a versatile skill set. Across 14 games, Holland posted averages of 19.5 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 3.1 APG, and 2.5 SPG.
After being drafted, Holland touched on the Pistons taking him at No. 5. He was shocked to be taken so high but is grateful for the opportunity Detroit has given him.
“I never thought I would go fifth overall tonight,” said Holland, who was told his draft range was anywhere from fourth to 13th. “To be put in this position to be blessed with this opportunity, I can’t wait to get to Detroit and get to work. I’m super excited for this opportunity and I can’t wait. I didn’t contact (the Pistons) at all. I don’t think I had a workout – it was on the list at first, but I didn’t end up doing it.”
Holland is a 6-foot-8 forward who is capable of doing just about anything on the basketball floor. His glaring weaknesses mirros that of the Pistons first-round pick last year, Ausar Thompson. While Holland attempted nearly four threes per game with Ignite, he only made 24% of his attempts.
With the selection of Holland, the Pistons now have another do-it-all wing they can deploy at forward. The young prospect will now be tasked with helping Detroit turn things around with fellow prospects Cade Cunningham, Thompson, Jalen Duren, and Jaden Ivey.