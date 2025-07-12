Ron Holland Shows Major Improvement in Pistons’ Summer League Opener
While the NBA Summer League is mostly for rookies to get their feet wet and roster-hopefuls to showcase their skills for a training camp invite, Detroit Pistons forward, Ron Holland, is taking the opportunity to put some of his weak spot improvements to the test.
Going into his second NBA season, Holland hopes to improve his three-point shot. It’s something that could help take his game to the next level. So far, he’s showing a lot of positive progress through one game.
During Friday’s outing between the Pistons and the New York Knicks, Holland checked in for 28 minutes. He put up 12 shots from the field, with five of them coming from beyond the arc.
It was a good balance of range, and Holland shot quite efficiently. He drilled eight of his 12 shots and made all but one of the threes he put up.
In addition to the shooting from the field, Holland went to the charity stripe to take on 13 free-throw attempts. He went 8-13 with his free throws.
By the end of the game, Holland had produced a game-high 28 points. He ended his matchup as a plus-16 on the box score.
Along with his scoring, Holland came down with 11 rebounds, dished out two assists, picked up three steals, and blocked a shot. The second-year forward helped the Pistons defeat the Knicks 104-86.
Although Holland played plenty during his rookie season, the former fifth-overall pick didn’t have a ton of flashes with his shooting on the offensive end. Putting up five shots per game, he made 47 percent of his attempts, but he shot just 24 percent from three.
If Holland can improve his long-range shooting, it would be a major difference-maker for the Pistons, who lost several solid long-range shooters in the free agency market.
In 81 games, Holland posted averages of six points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 2024-2025.
