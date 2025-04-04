Scottie Barnes' Final Status vs Detroit Pistons Revealed
After suffering a pair of losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder, the Detroit Pistons travel to Canada to take on the Raptors. As these teams prepare to face off, one of them will be without their star performer.
Heading into Friday's matchup, Raptors star Scottie Barnes found himself on the injury report. The versatile forward was listed as questionable due to an injury to his right hand. Barnes was a game-time decision, but his final status has been revealed. Toronto has opted to weigh on the side of caution and ruled him out against the Pistons. It will be Barnes' first time out of action since March 12th.
After making an All-Star team last year, Barnes' production has taken a step back in 2025. Across 62 appearances, he is averaging 18.9 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 5.8 APG, and 1.5 SPG. Some of this could have to with the Raptors' struggles as a whole this season, as they currently sit in 11th place in the East with a 28-49 record.
With Barnes being ruled out, it means there will be no clash between the pair of top-five picks from the 2021 draft. The Raptors took the former All-Star No. 4 that year, three picks after when the Pistons landed Cade Cunningham.
Seeing that they'll be without one of their best players, the Pistons have an opportunity to get back in the win column Friday. Finishing the year strong is crucial, as Detroit is tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.
Pistons-Raptors is slated to tip off at 7:30 PM Eastern Time.