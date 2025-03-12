Shaq's Detroit Pistons Saga Continues With Major Mess-Up
Shaquille O’Neal made headlines across the NBA on Tuesday when he offered his thoughts on the Detroit Pistons. While the legendary center claimed the Pistons are a “boring” team in his eyes, the NBA legend exposed the fact that he didn’t even know the state of Detroit’s record.
When corrected, Shaq didn’t switch his stance at all.
“You want to brag about a team that’s 32-26? Stop it. That’s not success. 40-20. We talked about it. Bro, Detroit Pistons ain’t winning no [expletive] championship. Stop it,” Shaq said.
Shaq came under fire on social media throughout the day on Tuesday, as NBA fans strongly disagree with the idea that the 2024-2025 Detroit Pistons are not an entertaining bunch. Since the Pistons have turned things around and entered the Eastern Conference playoff picture, they have been dubbed one of the league’s most exciting teams to watch by many.
On Tuesday night, Shaq wasn’t looking to go in on the Pistons again. In fact, he offered some credit to guys like Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart, even calling the latter player his favorite on Detroit, despite the former being the only All-Star on the team this year.
But as Shaq credited the Pistons, he exposed himself once again.
“I like what Chauncey is doing,” Shaq said during his segment on TNT. When called out about the fact he referred to Chauncey Billups as the team’s head coach, Shaq made it clear once again that the Pistons are not a team that he is paying attention to.
“Chauncey’s the coach, right? … First of all, I don’t watch Detroit, how about that? I don’t watch them. I messed up. I made a mistake.”
For what it’s worth, O’Neal remains complimentary to Cunningham, who has earned praise from the NBA legend before. And while Shaq believed Billups coached the Pistons, and not the Portland Trail Blazers, he seems to like what JB Bickerstaff has done during his first season in Detroit.
“You said something interesting about Cade Cunningham—great player now at this stage, and he plays at his own pace,” said O’Neal. “Anybody that can consistently play at their own pace and put up numbers is a great player. I like the way he’s playing. I like what Chauncey is doing. Those guys play hard. My favorite player on that team is Isaiah Stewart. Big body—hard guy—likes to knock people out and push people….”
At this point, Shaq is likely done talking Pistons hoops.
