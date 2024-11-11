Shocking Pistons Stat Puts State of Bucks Into Perspective
The NBA’s Central Division has had plenty of eyes on it since the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, primarily for three reasons.
One, the Detroit Pistons have been much better than anybody on the outside probably expected.
Two, the Cleveland Cavaliers are at the top of the Eastern Conference with 11 wins and zero losses.
And three, the Milwaukee Bucks are currently one of the worst teams in the conference. Imagine seeing that from a Pistons standpoint when Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are on that team.
So far, the Bucks have just two wins through ten games. After a loss on Sunday, the Bucks are in the midst of a two-game losing streak. They have as many wins as the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, and the shockingly struggling Philadelphia 76ers.
Not only are the Pistons beating out the Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings at the moment, but a wild stat points to the fact that the Pistons have more double-digit wins than the Bucks have total wins this season.
Imagine saying that a year ago.
With some major changes made during the 2024 offseason, the Pistons have looked night and day compared to last year. Earlier this week, Detroit picked up its fourth win of the year over the Atlanta Hawks. It took them until mid-January to accomplish that win total last year.
Following a tight loss against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, the Pistons dropped to 4-7 on the season. They are tied with the Atlanta Hawks after defeating them on Friday. While the Bucks have fallen to last place in the Central Division, the Pistons are right in front of them.
The Chicago Bulls hold a 4-6 record heading into their Monday night matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Indiana Pacers are sitting alone in third place behind the Boston Celtics with a 5-5 record.
Meanwhile, the Cavs remain the NBA’s hottest team, as they are the only squad left undefeated heading into the new week. It will be some time before the Pistons go toe-to-toe with Cleveland again, but their next division matchup takes place on Wednesday when the Pistons pay a visit to the Bucks.