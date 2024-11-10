Shocking Stat Comparison Emerges After Pistons’ Win Over Hawks
The past two weeks have been a roller coaster for the Detroit Pistons.
Two Wednesdays ago, Detroit collected its first win of the 2024-2025 NBA season over the Philadelphia 76ers. The following game, they were dominated by the New York Knicks.
A couple of nights later, the Pistons got back on track and fired up a back-to-back set with a win over the Brooklyn Nets. Then, they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers as underdogs the following night to form their first win streak of the season.
This past Wednesday, the Pistons nearly built on that streak with a third-straight win over the Charlotte Hornets, but they lost on a buzzer-beater tip-in. While they were down about loss and the way it happened, the Pistons used it as motivation to bounce back on Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks.
With a win over the Hawks, the Pistons collect their fourth of the year. They accomplished that multiple months before they did it just a season ago.
Clearly, progress is being made.
The Pistons entered the 2024 offseason with plans to make major changes. They hired a new President of Basketball Operations and replaced the head coach. While most of the core players on the roster remained the same, Detroit added a couple of veterans to help with the development of the young players.
The result? A 4-6 record to start the season after winning just 14 games in all of last season.
The expectations were extremely low for the Pistons entering the 2024-2025 season, so the first few weeks of the new basketball year feel amazing for Detroit and its fans.
Low bar or not, the Pistons deserve a lot of credit for what they’ve put on display so far. Although they were winless for their first four games, they were competitive. No matter where a team is at, they understand the Pistons are coming out every night to compete, even if they aren’t expected to go far.
Detroit will look to form another win streak on Sunday against the Houston Rockets. Entering the matchup, Houston holds a 5-4 record. The Rockets currently have a five-game win streak formed over the Pistons. The two teams will battle it out at 3 PM ET.