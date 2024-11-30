Should Pelicans’ $158M Star be Top Trade Target for Pistons?
When it comes to the Detroit Pistons, they might be viewed as a wildcard heading into the 2025 trade deadline. In the past, it was easy to assume they would be sellers, moving off of older veterans on short-term contracts as they were far from contention.
This year, it’s clear the Pistons are much more improved. While they entered the 2024-2025 NBA season viewing themselves in a rebuilding light still, they just might look better than anticipated, as they started the season off with an 8-12 record.
If the Pistons keep up a good pace, and the Play-In is in their sights, perhaps they will change their view a bit and take a swing for a better upgrade ahead of the trade deadline. In the event the Pistons go into a buying mode, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz suggests New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram should be a top target, describing him as a “big swing.”
Currently playing on a $158 million contract, Ingram is set to become a free agent in 2025. With the Pelicans struggling to stay afloat in a tough Western Conference, the veteran forward will have all eyes on him when the deadline inches closer.
The question is: Should the Pistons give him a look?
Nobody in the organization knows Ingram better than Pistons President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon. Coming from New Orleans this past summer to replace Troy Weaver’s position of power, Langdon has worked directly with Ingram.
Since arriving in New Orleans in 2019, Ingram has been a full-time starter who has averaged 23 points on 37 percent shooting from three across 300-plus games.
This year, Ingram has produced 23 points per game on 36 percent shooting from deep in 16 games. He also accounted for six rebounds, five assists, and one steal.
Ingram is still on the young side after turning 27 in September. Unlike Detroit’s offseason moves, they wouldn’t be getting a player who is looking for a one-to-two-year situation. A trade and an extension for Ingram would give a player like Cade Cunningham someone to grow alongside for years to come.
It might be too early to tell if the Pistons should take the big swing, but if they continue to stay within arms reach of postseason play, Detroit shouldn’t shy away from increasing their odds of turning the rebuild around faster than they initially expected. After signing Cunningham for the long haul over the summer, it’s time for the Pistons to allow him to build chemistry with long-term pieces.