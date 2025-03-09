Steph Curry Reacts to Major Milestone vs Detroit Pistons
Before Saturday night’s game between the Detroit Pistons and the Golden State Warriors, just 25 players in NBA history exceeded 25,000 points. Warriors guard Steph Curry was on pace to become the 26th, trailing Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West.
After the game, Curry admitted there was no added motivation to achieve the feat on Saturday night as he was unaware of the exact number he had. While he knew he was close to the accomplishment, he was more on the shocked side when it happened during the second half of Saturday’s battle.
“It was a surprise, actually. I knew I was coming up on it, but I didn’t think about it until I heard it in game,” Curry told reporters on Saturday, via ESPN.
“There’s a list Tim Roye told me after the game only 10 guys I think, or now 10 guys that have done it with one franchise, so that’s pretty special. And the names that are on that list are synonymous with basketball history, so that’s pretty cool.”
via @YahooSports: 25,000 AND COUNTING 📈. What a journey for Steph Curry 👏
While Curry joins the exclusive list placed last, that should only be temporary. The 36-year-old guard is not only active, but he remains one of the most productive scorers in the league.
After Saturday’s action, Curry wrapped up his 55th game of the year. This season, he’s averaging 25 points on 40 percent shooting from three. His numbers might’ve taken a slight dip compared to last year’s, but he’s still at the top of the pecking order on a Golden State team that remains competitive.
Against the Pistons, Curry accounted for a game-high 32 points. He lacked efficiency overall but came alive in crunch time and helped the Warriors knock off the Pistons with a 115-110 final score.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group