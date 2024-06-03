Stephen A. Smith Praises Pair of Detroit Pistons Legends
During the late 1980's and 90's, the Detroit Pistons had arguably their greatest backcourt pairing ever. As guard duos have become a hot topic in the NBA as of late, Stephen A. Smith showed some love to Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars.
With the Dallas Mavericks making the NBA Finals, debates have ensued about Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving being an all-time backcourt duo. During a recent episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith decided to put together his top five all-time backcourt pairings. Thomas and Dumars ended up making the cut, coming in at No. 3.
During the early years of his career, the Pistons drafted Dumars 18th overall in 1985 to play alongside Thomas. As a defensive specialist and strong outside shooter, he thrived next to the 12-time All-Star.
Thomas and Dumars had great success together, helping leading Detroit to a pair of titles in 1989 and 1990. Both players would also spend their entire career playing for the Pistons and reach the Hall of Fame.
Thomas finished his career a 12-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA, one-time assists champ, and a one-time Finals MVP. As for Dumars, he was a six-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA, one-time Finals MVP, and five All-Defense teams.
As for the two duos Stephen A. put ahead of the Pistons legends, Magic Johnson and Bryon Scott came in one spot ahead at No. 2. The stop spot was given to Golden State Warriors stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.
Giving the success the pair of backcourts ahead of them had, No. 3 is a more than reasonable spot for Thomas and Dumars on this list.