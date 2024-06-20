Stephen A. Smith Reacts to Detroit Pistons Firing Monty Williams
As the offseason continues, the Detroit Pistons continue to make changes at all levels of the organization. First, general manager Troy Weaver was dismissed from his position in the front office. On Wednesday morning, reports emerged that the organization will also be moving on from Monty Williams as head coach.
Williams spent just one year with the franchise after inking a historic deal last offseason. During his lone season as coach of the Pistons, they posted the league's worst record at 14-68. They also found themselves on the wrong end of history, losing 28 consecutive games at one point.
Among those to speak on Detroit moving on from Williams was ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. He feels the longtime coach should be thankful of this decision.
"He needs to get on his knees and look up and thank his heavenly father he was let out of that miserable situation in Detroit," Stephen A. said. "That situation in Detroit was an absolute mess. He regretted it from the time he got there."
This marks the second season in a row that a team made the decision to fire Williams. At the end of the 2023 campaign, the Phoenix Suns dismissed him to bring in Frank Vogel. The veteran coach had more more success in Phoenix, most notably leading them to the NBA Finals.
Following his dismissal, Williams is expected to receive the $65 million remaining on his contract. As of now, there have been no reports on if he intends to pursue any other coaching vacancies across the league.
Looking ahead, the Pistons now have to hire a GM and coach in what was already going to be a busy offseason for them.