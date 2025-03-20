Stephen A. Smith Reacts to Udonis Haslem’s Pistons Prediction
As the playoff picture continues to take shape, the New York Knicks look like one of the likely opponents for the Detroit Pistons in round. Following Udonis Haslem’s recent remarks about this potential matchup, Stephen A. Smith decided to chime in with his thoughts.
Last week, reports emerged that Knicks star Jalen Brunson is going to miss time as he deals with an injured ankle. In light of this news, Haslem touched on what it could mean for New York come the postseason. Knowing that Brunson won’t be 100%, he brought up the possibility of the Pistons being able to knock off the Knicks in round one.
As a known supporter of the Knicks, Stephen A. did not take kindly to these comments, and had to discuss them on First Take Wednesday morning. He started things off by jokingly calling for the longtime Miami Heat big man to be suspended.
“I want Udonis Haslem suspended immediately,” Stephen A. said. “He has been sheer perfection on ESPN until that clip right there.”
Stephen A. eventually moved on to his thoughts on the topic, to which he ended up agreeing with Haslem. Even if Brunson was 100%, he still would feel the Pistons have a chance to win a playoff series with the Knicks.
“I like what I see from the Detroit Pistons,” he continued. “I do believe without a healthy Jalen Brunson they can most certainly beat the New York Knicks. Even if Jalen Brunson were healthy, they still got a shot.”
Seeing that they haven’t reached the playoffs in over five years, the Pistons shouldn’t try to get cute and set themselves with a specific opponent in round one. However, staying at the No. 6 seed and facing New York would be their best-case scenario. Detroit has beaten the Knicks twice this year, and it’s a team Cade Cunningham has thrived against. Pair that with an injured Brunson, and it gives Detroit their best odds at making it past round one.
