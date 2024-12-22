Suns Forward Kevin Durant Praises Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
As the 2024-25 season rolls along, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham continues to put together a breakout campaign. Over the weekend, the former No. 1 pick had a chance to go toe-to-toe with a star he holds in very high regard.
Following their loss to the Utah Jazz Thursday, the Pistons hit the road to face off against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. They'd manage to get back in the win column, in large part due to the play of Cunningham. The Pistons star added another impressive outing to his All-Star case, finishing the night with 28 points and 13 assists.
During his postgame press conference, Durant was asked his thoughts on Cunningham and his play this season. He had nothing but positive things to say, calling him one of the top up-in-comers in the league right now.
"That's my brother, got nothing but love for Cade," Durant said. "He's always been ahead of his time. Just wise beyond his years as a young player in this league. Can do it all. 6'7 point guard, averaging 10 assists this year, close. I think it's his year to be an All-Star and take off an go to that next level. It's always a joy to play against him."
Durant had a dominant performance of his own, finishing with a game-high 43 points to go along with five rebounds and six assists. However, it wasn't enough to get the Suns a victory over Cunningham and company.
Cunningham's playmaking was on full display yet again, recording his 14th double-digit assist game of the season. His average is up to 9.7 a game, good for third best in the association behind Nikola Jokic and Trae Young.
Players like Durant speaking out on Cunningham's behalf is a testament to the strong All-Star case he's built up until this point. Only time will tell if the Pistons' guard will get the first nomination of his young career.