Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Reacts to Heated Incident vs Pistons
Following a heated battle between the Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves, many expect the NBA to discipline one or more players for their involvement in a mid-game skirmish. On Minnesota’s side, they don’t have to worry about the All-Star Anthony Edwards potentially getting hit with a punishment.
There was no involvement from Edwards. The same can’t be said about some of his key teammates. Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo joined the assistant coach Pablo Prigoni in getting ejected during the second quarter of Sunday’s game.
On the other side, the Pistons lost Ron Holland, Marcus Sasser, Isaiah Stewart, and the head coach JB Bickerstaff. The NBA hasn’t decided on a punishment yet, but Edwards believes that his teammates shouldn’t miss any games moving forward.
“I don’t think they should miss games for that—maybe just some money,” said the star guard.
When Reid and DiVincenzo left the game, they had a combined eight points, four assists, and five rebounds while each playing 10 minutes off the bench. The Pistons were in control of the game, despite being without three starters in Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris, and Jaden Ivey.
Once the Pistons and the Wolves came out for the second half, Edwards and the rest of the starting five caught fire. Edwards finished the game with 25 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Julius Randle scored a team-high 26 points and came two rebounds shy of a double-double.
Rudy Gobert dominated the boards, coming down with 25 rebounds and making it a double-double outing with 19 points on 50 percent shooting from the field.
The Pistons fell short with a 123-104 loss. Now, they could potentially be looking at a few suspensions ahead of their Wednesday night battle against the Oklahoma City Thunder.