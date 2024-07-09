Tobias Harris Makes Heartfelt Post Amid Reunion With Detroit Pistons
So far this offseason, the big move the Detroit Pistons have made is signing Tobias Harris. Following an extended run with the Philadelphia 76ers, the veteran forward is gearing up for what will be his second run with the franchise.
Harris ended up signing with the Pistons on a two-year deal worth $52 million. After the move became official over the weekend, he took to social media to share his thoughts on keeping his career going in Detroit.
In the heartfelt post he made on Instagram, Harris thanked the Pistons for welcoming him back. He wrapped things up by saying that he is looking forward to helping build something with the team's new young core.
Harris' first run with the Pistons came back at the 2016 trade deadline, when he was acquired from the Orlando Magic in a deal centered around Brandon Jennings. He'd go on to play 157 games across three seasons, averaging 16.8 PPG and 5.3 RPG in that time.
Midway through the 2018 season, Detroit decided to move on from Harris. He was shipped to the LA Clippers in the mega-deal that landed the Pistons Blake Griffin.
In his second stint with the Pistons, Harris is expected to bring a veteran presence to the young squad. He'll also provide value on the court as a primary scoring option and floor spacer at the forward position. Last season with the Sixers, he averaged 17.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.1 APG in 70 games for the Sixers.
Harris is among the trio of veterans Trajan Langdon has brought in to be complementary pieces around Cade Cunningham and the rest of Detroit's young players.