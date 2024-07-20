Tobias Harris Opens up on His Goal With Detroit Pistons
For the second time in his career, Tobias Harris will be suiting up for the Detroit Pistons. This offseason, he made the decision to return to his former team on a two-year deal in free agency.
The last time Harris was on the Pistons was when he was 23-years-old. At that time, he was just starting to show the potential of being a do-it-all forward at a high level. This time around, he is much more established in terms of the NBA hierarchy.
As he enters his mid 30s, Harris is more a veteran presence and vocal leader in the locker room. This is likely why the Pistons were interested in bringing him back, as they need positive mentors around their young core.
Earlier this week, Harris already showing displays of leadership. He took time out of his offseason to make an appearance at Summer League and cheer on Detroit's prospects. While there, Harris also opened up on what his goals are for this next chapter of his career.
In his second run with the Pistons, Harris' primary objective it to make sure the younger talent reaches their full potential.
"To be the best leader that I can be for this group," Harris said. "To make sure every guy on this team reaches their potential in their ability. That's the biggest goal for me."
With players like Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland, and Simone Fontecchio on the roster, Harris has multiple players he can take under his wing. After years of trying to compete for a championship with the Philadelphia 76ers, the veteran forward is now focusing his energy on helping uplift the next generation.