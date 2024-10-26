Tobias Harris Reacts to Cade Cunningham’s Turnover Struggles vs Cavs
A Friday night loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers sent the Detroit Pistons to 0-2 to begin the season. It was easy to see the Pistons’ most notable problem on the night.
The turnover battle was lopsided—and the Pistons weren’t on the right side of that fight.
By the end of the night, Detroit had turned the ball over 22 times. As a result, the Cavaliers scored 32 points off the turnovers alone. As good as Cade Cunningham was, leading the Pistons in a game that was tight for a majority of the matchup, the star guard lost possession of the ball quite a lot.
Cunningham turned the ball over a game-high nine times. Only one other Piston turned it over more than two times, and it was Isaiah Stewart, who had three turnovers.
While it’s hard for a guard to have a perfect assist-to-turnover ratio, Cunningham’s six assists were surely a grind.
“Obviously, this is not a game, turnover-wise, that he would like,” said Pistons forward Tobias Harris.
As big as Cunningham’s mistakes were, Harris believes a review of the game film should be just what the young veteran needs to patch up some of those issues in Cleveland on Friday.
“At the end of the day, I think those are easy reads that he can look at on the film and figure out ways to make the game easier for himself,” Harris said.
Beyond the turnovers, Cunningham put together another solid performance for the Pistons. He led the team in scoring with 33 points. He also had four rebounds and six assists.
“I think he’s been great,” Harris explained. “I think he’s been super aggressive for the group. You obviously saw tonight— his impact and how he can score the basketball and get to his spots at any point in time.”
Through two games, Cunningham looks to be taking another step in the right direction for Detroit. On Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers, Cunningham scored 28 points while dishing out eight assists and grabbing five rebounds.
Although the Pistons have lost two-straight matchups to begin the year, they seem to be heading in the right direction, and Cunningham should be able to take some credit for that.
“He’s done a great job for us, and been a great voice for this group,” Harris finished. “His pace, the way he plays, he’s a great player and is going to continue to get better. It’s been exciting and a good fit playing next to him.”