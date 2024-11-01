Tobias Harris Reacts to Detroit Pistons Win over Philadelphia 76ers
On Wednesday night. emotions were running high for Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons. Not only did they secure their first win of the season, but the veteran forward was able to get the one-up on his former team.
Before signing with the Pistons in free agency this summer, Harris spent the last half decade as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. His contract and constantly fluctuating role made him a bit of a polarizing figure during his time there. Now, just a few months after signing with a team team, Harris found himself back in his old stomping grounds.
Harris made his presence felt in the Pistons 105-95 win over the Sixers. He posted his first double-double of the season, notching 18 points and 14 rebounds. This outing has by far been his best showing in the start of his second stint in Detroit.
Following Wednesday's win, Harris asked what it was like for the Pistons to get their first victory. He stated that the team's spirits were high, but didn't shy away from admitting that the losing streak was weighing on them.
"For the whole group, this is obviously something, whether you say it or not, it’s been weighing on us to get the first W. So to go out on the road, to execute the game plan, and just be locked in all night." Harris said. "It was a collective effort and those are some of the best wins. Those are always very good feeling wins for us as a whole collective group."
Harris also touched on the reception he got from the Philly crowd in his first game back. The Sixers did play a tribute video for him, but combined it with Paul Reed as he too made his return.
"The reception I thought was great. There’s obviously going to be boos, there’s obviously going to be people that cheered. In any type of reception, that is how it is," Harris continued. "This is a crowd that boos their own team, that’s kind of just how it is. I thought tonight I just did a good job of staying with it all night. Not letting it get to me, just really embracing my team and these guys."
The early return did give Harris the opportunity to quickly put that chapter of his career behind him. Moving forward, he'll continue to be a leader for the Pistons on and off the floor.