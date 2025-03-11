Tobias Harris’ Social Media Message for Detroit Pistons Big Man
Engaged in a back-to-back set over the weekend, the Detroit Pistons saw their veteran center, Isaiah Stewart, go viral on social media for multiple reasons. It led many NBA fans to create a negative dialogue about Stewart as a player.
From getting into a verbal exchange with Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry to being on the wrong end of a poster dunk put on by Portland Trail Blazers’ Toumani Camara, Stewart came under fire on social media. Meanwhile, the veteran center was putting on a fantastic defensive showing in Portland.
After the game, Stewart had a bold take regarding his goals as a defender in the NBA.
“From the very start of the first day when JB [Bickerstaff] came in and said his bigs need to defend the rim, I took that very seriously and every night I strive to be the best shot-blocker, best rim protector, best defender,” Stewart told reporters in Portland.
Tobias Harris took to social media to back his teammate’s statement.
via @tobias31: 🗣️🗣️🗣️ All-Defensive team loading…. #DYOR (that stands for, do your own research)
In just 19 minutes against the Blazers, Stewart came down with six rebounds and blocked five shots. Since the start of March, he’s registered multiple blocks in all but two of the games he played and totaled 10 in the last four matchups.
Stewart plays a limited role this year after being a full-time starter last season under Monty Williams. The veteran embraced a stretch-four role last year, but took it to another level as a rim-protecting center, who comes off the bench.
