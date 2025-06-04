All Pistons

Tom Thibodeau Joins Former Pistons Coaches on Shocking NBA List

Tom Thibodeau lands on a rare list of coaches getting fired after a big series.

May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Before the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks battled it out for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Tom Thibodeau’s status was already in question. As outsiders suggested an upset for the Knicks could be in play, speculation about Thibodeau’s future in New York grew.

The Knicks avoided the round-one disappointment against the Pistons. They even had a feel-good second-round victory over the defending champion Boston Celtics.

The Indiana Pacers stopped the Knicks short of their goals. In six games, the Knicks’ Eastern Conference Finals bout wrapped up with them on the wrong end. A few days later, Thibodeau’s job was finished.

It came as a shock to see a coach who led his team to the Conference Finals lose his job in the same year. While it might be shocking, it’s certainly not rare. Thibodeau joins a list of several coaches, including a few from Detroit’s organization, who parted ways with the team after coming a few wins short of making the NBA Finals.

The Last 6 Scenarios

  • 2022: Ime Udoke, Boston Celtics
  • 2014: Lionel Hollins, Memphis Grizzlies
  • 2008: Flip Saunders, Detroit Pistons
  • 2005: Larry Brown, Detroit Pistons
  • 2004: Phil Jackson, Los Angeles Lakers
  • 2003: Rick Carlisle, Detroit Pistons

Ironically, the first to lead the list will be representing the team that beat Thibodeau and the Knicks in the NBA Finals.

Carlisle certainly bounced back since getting fired after two years with the Pistons. He won an NBA Championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 and will look for his second ring with Indiana during the fourth season of his second stint with the team.

Despite Larry Brown’s success in Detroit, immediately following the Carlisle experience, the Pistons grew frustrated with him in 2005, buying out his contract, which led the head coach to join the New York Knicks for the following season.

The Pistons replaced Brown with Flip Saunders. For three straight years, the Pistons finished with a winning percentage higher than 64. Although they went to the Eastern Conference Finals every time, they couldn’t break through to the NBA Finals stage. Eventually, Saunders was left looking for a new opportunity. He joined the Washington Wizards in 2009.

