Trae Young’s Official Playing Status for Pistons-Hawks
For the fourth time this season, the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks will go toe-to-toe. Leading up to the matchup, the Hawks listed their All-Star guard, Trae Young, on the injury report.
The veteran was labeled as probable due to right Achilles tendinitis. Barring any unexpected setbacks leading up to tip-off, Young was expected to be available to play.
Sure enough, that’s the case.
This season, Young has put together another All-Star campaign. While he didn’t make the tournament when the participants were initially announced, the Hawks star was added as an injury substitute after it was known that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo would not participate.
In 52 games, Young has shot 41 percent from the field and 34 percent from three to produce 24 points per game. He is currently leading the league in assists per game with 11.4.
When the Pistons and the Hawks faced each other in their previous three matchups, Young was a part of the action each time. In the first outing, he produced 25 points and 13 assists in 41 minutes of action. His contributions didn’t help the Hawks overcome Detroit.
During the second outing, Young struggled in his 40 minutes on the floor. He made just 39 percent of his shots, scoring 13 points. Once again, the Pistons defeated the Hawks.
The final outing nearly allowed the Pistons to get a chance to be on pace for a sweep against Atlanta this year. However, “Ice Trae” had other plans. Young made the game-winning shot. He finished the matchup with 34 points and nine assists in 35 minutes.
The Hawks and the Pistons are slated for a 6 PM ET tip.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade