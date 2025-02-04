Trae Young’s Social Media Post After Clutch Shot in Pistons-Hawks
Shortly after hitting the biggest shot of the night, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young channeled his inner Allen Iverson by copying one of the most notable celebration moves in the 2000s.
Young pulled off the step-over to get past Pistons guard Malik Beasley after knocking down the go-ahead shot so the Hawks could pull off an upset win on the road.
Not long after the game concluded, Young shared the moment on social media, celebrating his team getting back on a winning track.
@TheTraeYoung: #WeMove
Many times throughout his career, Young has proven to be a reliable shooter in clutch moments. Monday night’s final shot was just another example.
With the clock running out, the game was knotted at 130. Young was able to get the clock down to just one second while getting just the right angle to let his shot go. He was credited for a two, which was just enough to allow the Hawks to pick up their first win since January 18.
Young finished the night with 34 points and nine assists in 34 minutes.
The Hawks improved to 23-27 on the year while knocking the Pistons to 25-25.
Wrapping up their back-to-back, the Pistons will get Tuesday off before getting back out on the court to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.
The Hawks will return to the floor on the same night to host the new-look San Antonio Spurs.
