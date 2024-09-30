Trajan Langdon Provides Health Update on Detroit Pistons Forward
In the 2023 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons took a flier on a very versatile forward prospect in Ausar Thompson. While his rookie campaign started off well, things would have to be cut short due to medical reasons. Now heading into year two, new updates have emerged about where the former No. 5 pick is at phsyically.
After appearing in the first 63 games of the season, the Pistons had to shut down Thompson due to a blood clot. Following some recent comments at media day, it appears there are still some boxes that need to be checked off before he can return to action.
During his press conference on Monday, Trajan Langdon was asked about the Pistons second-year forward. He stated that Thompson is allowed to do some things, but still dealing with the league and player's association in regards to being medically cleared to play. "He's allowed to do conditioning, strength training and non-contact drills," Langdon told reporters Monday.
Before being shut down, Thompson was quickly emerging as one of the league's more interesting young prospects. He filled the stat sheet on a nightly basis, and was quickly becoming a strong connector piece for Detroit. In his first NBA season, Thompson averaged 8.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.1 SPG, and 0.9 BPG.
Not having Thompson for the start of the season would be a tough blow for the Pistons, as he is someone considered as a possible starter alongside Cade Cunningham in the backcourt. Nonetheless, the Pistons should make his return as smooth as possible given his long-term value to the team.