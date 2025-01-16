Tyrese Haliburton’s Official Playing Status for Pistons-Pacers
After a two-day break, the Detroit Pistons are back on the court on Thursday night to face their division rival, the Indiana Pacers.
Heading into the matchup, the Pacers were worried about the status of their star guard, Tyrese Haliburton.
A couple of hours before the game is set to tip, the Pacers confirmed that Haliburton would be available to play in Detroit on Thursday night. The Pacers are getting a much-needed boost for the matchup.
Haliburton’s groin concerns started two games ago, when the Pacers opened up a two-game stand against the Cleveland Cavaliers. With 18 minutes played on January 12 in Cleveland, Haliburton left the matchup early.
When the star guard checked out, he had just two points on 20 percent shooting from the field. He also had five assists and one rebound. Despite having minimal impact in the scoring department, Haliburton’s Pacers defeated the Cavs with a 15-point win.
Two nights later, the Pacers hosted the Cavs in Indiana. For the first time this season, the Pacers didn’t have Haliburton on board. He was ruled out for the same groin injury.
There won’t be two absences in a row for Haliburton. Cleared for action, he’ll get a chance to take on the Pistons for the second time this year.
During the season opener, Haliburton produced 15 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks against the Pistons. Detroit fell short with a six-point loss.
The Pacers and the Pistons met for the second time nearly one month later. Haliburton produced 19 points, one rebound, and five assists. The Pacers were dominated, taking on a 24-point loss.
Indiana is looking to bounce back after a recent loss against the Cavs. Meanwhile, the Pistons are looking to jump over the Pacers in the Eastern Conference standings. With eight wins in their last 10 games, the Pistons are on quite the roll halfway through the year.
