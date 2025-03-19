UNC Basketball Star Predicted to Land on Pistons in 2025 NBA Draft
The days of playing for ping pong balls in the NBA Draft Lottery are behind the Detroit Pistons. After having high odds for the No. 1 pick a season ago, the Pistons are on their way to postseason play for the first time since 2019.
As a result of their 2024-2025 regular season success, the Pistons are likely to part ways with their first-round pick. The Minnesota Timberwolves will snag it right outside of the lottery.
If the season ended today, the Pistons’ first pick wouldn’t come until No. 37 overall, which would occur on day two. According to Bleacher Report’s latest 2025 NBA Draft mock, the Pistons are predicted to scoop up the UNC Basketball star, Ian Jackson.
“NBA teams should ultimately have a clear picture of his role, archetype and limitations for the next level. He possesses enough self-creation, strong driving and confident shotmaking to provide instant offense or scoring firepower, but streakiness and zero playmaking lower his value.”
Ironically, BR’s Jonathan Wasserman used Malik Beasley as Jackson’s pro comp. Beasley, who signed with the Pistons over the summer, has been critical to the team’s success with his efficient high-volume three-point shooting coming off the bench.
Jackson comes from New York and wrapped up his freshman effort at UNC with 35 games played, generating 12 starts. The 20-year-old has accounted for 12 points per game, shooting 46 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.
The Pistons had a clear plan to surround Cade Cunningham with high-volume three-point shooters to help with floor-spacing and keeping up with today’s NBA by having plenty of perimeter scoring. Jackson has proven to be an efficient shooter from deep at the NCAA level. That should help his value in the NBA Draft.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group