Veteran Guard Credits Former Pistons Star for Helping With Latest Move
There’s been a lot of connections between the Detroit Pistons and the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. At the start of the 2024 NBA free agency period, the Sixers signed former Pistons center Andre Drummond.
On day two, the Pistons scooped up former Sixers forward Tobias Harris. A week after free agency opened up, the 76ers waived Paul Reed, who was claimed by the Pistons.
Recently, the Sixers inked former Pistons guard Reggie Jackson to a one-year deal. Jackson joins the Sixers after a two-season run with the Denver Nuggets.
Following his first workout session since arriving in Philly, Jackson met the Philly media with Drummond. When he fielded questions for the first time since signing with the Sixers, the former Detroit guard cited his time in Detroit as a key reason why he chose Philly in free agency.
“Being around familiar faces, getting to come back. It’s definitely great to play with Andre again and [Paul George],” Jackson told reporters last week.
Since entering the NBA in 2011 as a first-round pick, Jackson has had stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, LA Clippers, Nuggets, and the Pistons. The presence of Paul George in Philly certainly helped the former Clipper, but the close relationship he built with Drummond in Detroit might've been the factor that moved the needle.
“That’s my brother, so it makes it easy. We’ve stayed in touch ever since our Detroit days,” Jackson stated. “He knows my highs and lows. Same here. My family is connected, so I was excited to play with Andre again.”
It’s been quite some time since Drummond and Jackson shared the floor as teammates. When Jackson arrived in Detroit during the 2014-2015 season from the Thunder, Drummond was a three-year veteran. The two spent time as teammates up until the 2019-2020 season, when they were both moved.
Drummond left first, getting included in a trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Less than two weeks later, Jackson reached a buyout with the Pistons, which opened the door for his move to LA.
Six seasons later, they re-connect with a hope to pick up where they left off in a winning situation.
“Hopefully, the connection looks well on the court,” Jackson finished. “I’m sure we’ve got something in the tank. He’s a lot younger than me, so he’s still got a lot in the tank, but just try to come in and do everything I can to help the team.”