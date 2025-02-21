Victor Wembanyama Injury Update Before Pistons-Spurs Matchup
The Detroit Pistons are set to return to the court on Friday night. Their first opponent following the NBA All-Star break is currently dealing with a critical setback.
The San Antonio Spurs aren’t going to have their superstar big man Victor Wembanyama on the floor against the Pistons on Friday night.
According to a press release, Wembanyama has been diagnosed with a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. Wembanyama received the diagnosis after taking part in multiple activities out in San Francisco for All-Star Weekend.
As a result of his diagnosis, Wembanyama will miss the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season. The Spurs take a major hit as they were looking to make a playoff push for the first time with the sophomore star, Wembanyama.
For the Pistons, they catch a shorthanded Spurs team on night two of a back-to-back set. In their first set of action, the Spurs fared well in Wembanyama’s absence, as they defeated the struggling Phoenix Suns with a 120-109 victory.
The Pistons hope to return from a week-long break to continue their winning ways as they look to improve their standings in the Eastern Conference.
Before heading into the break, the Pistons collected four wins in a row. They’ve won six of their last ten games. Heading into Friday’s action, the Pistons hold a 29-26 record. They are sixth in the Eastern Conference, placing 1.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks and two games ahead of the Orlando Magic.
The Pistons and the Spurs are slated for an 8:30 PM ET tip on Friday.
