Viral Shooting Coach Shows Love to Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
With NBA All-Star weekend already underway, the Detroit Pistons find themselves well represented. We've now reached the stretch where Cade Cunningham gets to showcase his talents across two nights of festivities.
In the midst of a breakout campaign for the Pistons, Cunningham received the first All-Star nod of his young career. On top of this, the former No. 1 pick is also in the pool of players who will be competing in the three-point contest.
Ahead of Cunningham testing his luck against an array of sharpshooters, one viral trainer showed love to the Pistons star. In a promo video for DoorDash, viral shooting coach Lethal Shooter was seen sporting his jersey. Cunningham was part of the promotion, as his performance could dictate users of the food delivery services getting a massive deal.
While Cunningham has improved as an outside shooter since entering the NBA, him competing in the three-point contest is still a little surprising. The player on the Pistons who made the most sense for this is Malik Beasley, as he is currently second in the league in made threes with 216. On the season, Cunningham is currently shooting 35.1% from deep on six attempts per game.
Cunningham is going to have his hands full in his first three-point contest. Among the players he'll be competing against include Damian Lillard, Norman Powell, Cam Johnson, and Buddy Hield. Saturday night's festivities are set to begin at 8:00 pm Eastern Time.
After the three-point contest, Cunningham will partake in the new All-Star Game format on Sunday. He was drafted to Kenny Smith's team as they look to be the first winners of the new tournament-style event. After his team fell short in the Rising Stars games, Ausar Thompson will not be in action on Sunday.