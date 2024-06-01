Warriors Star Listed as 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Detroit Pistons
Armed with an abundance of cap space this summer, the Detroit Pistons could go two different routes in terms of adding talent. They could sign players in free agency, or absorb a high salary or two in a trade.
Now that most of the league is gearing up for the offseason, the people at Bleacher Report put together ambitious trade targets for all 30 teams. For the Pistons, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was brought up.
The Pistons would still have an issue with floor spacing in their two-big lineups, but Green has been finding ways to overcome that problem for years. It's also worth noting he shot a career-best 39.5 percent from deep last season. If that hit rate is remotely sustainable, Detroit could get away with a Green-Jalen Duren frontcourt on offense.
As mentioned above, floor spacing is one of the major issues with a move like this. While Green did shoot close to 40% this season, it is an outlier with the rest of his career. Not to mention he only attempted two threes per game. That minimal volume won't help open the floor for Cade Cunningham and others.
Green is a multi-time champion, and a key piece of a dynasty, but he might not be the right vet for the Pistons. This season, he was suspended on two separate occasions for physical acts that happened during games. As a young team, Detroit needs veterans who can lead by example on and off the floor. Seeing that he still needs to be reigned in at times, bringing a personality like Green's to the Pistons could have some negative effects.
The final concern is his fit alongside star Cade Cunningham. Green has worked so well with Steph Curry because he is a threat off movement without the ball. Seeing that the Pistons guard isn't a similar type of player, it limits the kind of impact Green can have with his playmaking at the forward position.
Looking to absorb a large contract could be a promising route for the Pistons, but Green isn't the type of player they should be going after.