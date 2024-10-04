Watch: Detroit Pistons Rookie Seen Working on Three-Point Shot
This week, the Detroit Pistons and the rest of the NBA are going through training camp to prepare for the 2025 campaign. While preparing for his first year in the pros, one rookie is already working hard to improve a key area of his skill set.
With the fifth pick in the draft, the Pistons took a chance on a rangy forward in Ron Holland. The 19-year-old displayed a vast arsenal during his time with G-League Ignite, but there is one weak point. That being that he isn't a threat from beyond the arc.
As everyone knows, outside shooting has become a key skill in the NBA. Especially on a team like the Pistons, who are trying to improve on their spacing issues from last season. Understanding that it's a crucial part of his development, Holland is already hard at work with one of the Pistons' assistant coaches.
Following Thursday's practice, Holland was seen on the floor getting shots up with Fred Vinson. The organization brought in the former player as an assistant for his specialty in shooting.
In terms of Detroit's developmental plans for Holland, improving his shooting should be at the top of the list. He showcased with Ignite he's capable of being a do-it-all forward. If he can become a threat from deep, it will put him over the top in terms of his potential as a long-term member of this core.
The Pistons put a big emphasis on shooting this season with their offseason signings and bringing in Vinson. As the year goes along, Holland putting in work with him behind the scenes should become a common occurrence.