Watch: Pair of Former Detroit Pistons Link up on Eastern Conference Rival
Aside from the Detroit Pistons, the Philadelphia 76ers were another team with a sizable amount of cap space this offseason. They ended up going a different route, making an array of moves to put them in a position to contend right now.
Among the flurry of moves the Sixers made this offseason was bringing in a pair of former Pistons players. First, they inked Andre Drummond to a two-year deal to be Joel Embiid's backup. Just a few weeks ago, Reggie Jackson also decided to sign with Philly after getting a buyout from the Charlotte Hornets.
On Tuesday afternoon, Jackson held his first official press conference with the Sixers. He ended up doing a video for social media with Drummond, where they talked about how excited they were for their new situation.
Drummond spent seven-and-a-half years with the Pistons after the organization drafted him ninth overall. During his tenure there, he led the league in rebounding on four separate occasions along with making two All-Star teams.
Jackson initially began his career with the OKC Thunder, but found his way to Detroit in 2015. He'd go on to become the team's top point guard, averaging 18.8 PPG and 6.2 APG in his first full season with the franchise.
Drummond and Jackson were teammates for years with the Pistons, and how now reunited with the Sixers. This is a good opportunity for the both of them, as Philly is poised to contend in 2025. With a trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers have arguably one of the top big three's in the NBA. The two former Pistons will look to help elevate this core next season in complementary roles.