Watch: Pair of Pistons Players Touch Down for NBA All-Star Weekend
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons played in their last game before the All-Star break. For most of the league, teams will enjoy a week off before the final stretch of the regular season. However, two members of the roster can now begin preparing to showcase their talents on the grand stage.
In the midst of what has been a massive turnaround for the franchise, the Pistons find themselves well represented at All-Star weekend. They'll have not one but two players partaking in events across all three days.
The most notable name for Detroit is guard Cade Cunningham. His breakout season resulted in him being selected as a reserve for the All-Star Game. The former No. 1 pick will also be testing his luck on Saturday night, competing in the three-point competition.
Aside from Cunningham, Ausar Thompson has also been chosen to compete during All-Star weekend. The Pistons forward was selected as an injury replacement in the Rising Stars game, and will now be playing for the sophomore squad. This will surely be a feel good moment for Thompson, as he'll get the chance to play alongside his twin brother.
Cunningham and Thompson appear to be getting a head start on things, having already arrived in San Francisco for the All-Star festivities. The Pistons posted a small clip of their travels on the team's social media page.
This year, the NBA is testing out a new All-Star format. Instead of one game being played, three teams were drafted to compete in a mini-tournament. The fourth and final squad is going to be the winner of the Rising Stars game. Under these new rules, Cunningham and Thompson could find themselves squaring off against one another.
Cunningham's All-Star team will be led by longtime NBA guard Kenny Smith. Other notable members of the roster include Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, and Evan Mobley.