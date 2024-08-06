Watch: Pistons Free Agent Addition Shines in Offseason Pro-Am
This summer, the Detroit Pistons had the cap space to go out and make a big splash in free agency. Instead, they opted to make smaller moves to bring in complementary pieces to the young core. Ahead of their first season with the team, one of the newest signees is working hard in the offseason.
The latest veteran addition the Pistons made this summer was signing guard Malik Beasley. He is coming off a season with the Milwaukee Bucks where he was a knockdown kick-out option beside Giannis Antetokounmpo.
In an effort to keep his game sharp in the offseason, Beasley is making sure to get some live reps in. He was recently seen playing in the Miami Pro League, where his offensive skills were on full display. Beasley attacked the rim on some occasions, but primarily made defenses pay with his three-point shot.
Since being drafted in the first round in 2016, Beasley has bounced around the league. He continues to find a home in the NBA because of his ability to space the floor. In 79 games with the Bucks last year, Beasley averaged 11.3 PPG while shooting 41.3% from three on nearly seven attempts per game.
Last season, floor spacing was a major issue for the Pistons. With additions like Beasley, it should open things up some for guys like Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. As of now, it is unknown what Beasley's role will be with the Pistons next season. However, seeing that he is an effective shooter who isn't afraid to let it fly, he has a strong case for starting next to Cunningham in the backcourt.