Watch: Trae Young's Game-Winning Shot vs Detroit Pistons Goes Viral
In what seems like a nightly occurrence for this Detroit Pistons team, their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks came down to the final moments. They were within arm's reach of sealing a victory, but had it stolen from them following a miraculous last-second shot.
In the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Trae Young found himself with the ball in a tie game. He went to work on Pistons guard Malik Beasley, who did well to stay in front of the star guard without fouling. Young proceeded to throw up a step-back shot over an outstretched Beasley that somehow managed to go in. This shot put the Hawks up two with just over a second to go, and sealed their victory over Detroit.
Shortly after Young snatched away this win in the closing moments, the highlight went viral on social media:
This shot capped off a big night from Young, as he ended the matchup with a game-high 34 points on 9-for-16 shooting from the field. As for the Pistons, this crushing defeat puts an end to their recent winning streak.
Detroit had multiple standouts in this thrilling matchup with the Hawks, with Cade Cunningham leading the charge. The first-time All-Star finished with a double-double, posting 30 points, six rebounds, and 14 assists. Other top performers included Tobias Harris (22 points), Jalen Duren (18 points, nine rebounds), and Beasley (18 points).
Picking up a win over Atlanta would have been a nice boost for the Pistons, as they are one of the teams chasing them in the Eastern Conference standings. Detroit is now no longer tied for sixth place with the Miami Heat. They slide back to seventh place and are back to .500 on the year with a 25-25 record.
Looking ahead, the Pistons will now begin preparing for a battle with the top team in the Eastern Conference. They'll be back in action Wednesday to take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.