Western Conference Guard Listed as 'Dream' Target for Pistons
After outdoing expectations through the first half of the season, the Detroit Pistons find themselves in an interesting position. Currently sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, they could look to be buyers at the trade deadline.
Upon entering the season with around $14 million in cap space, Detroit was seen as a team who would help facilitate trades in exchange for future draft capital. Now, Trajan Langdon could use that financial flexibility to make upgrades for a playoff push. Between Cade Cunningham emerging as a star and the supporting cast thriving in the roles, an easy case can be made for the Pistons to be aggressive in the trade market.
With the team still being relatively young, taking a home run swing might not be the best option for Detroit. However, there are smaller moves that could be made to increase their odds of reaching the postseason. Recently, the staff at Bleacher Report listed Anfernee Simons as someone who could be a "dream" target for them between now and February 6th.
With starting shooting guard Jaden Ivey now sidelined with a broken leg, Simons would be the ideal replacement as a scorer and playmaker who helps keep the Pistons in the playoff race.
Seeing that Jaden Ivey is sidelined for at least the rest of the regular season, the Pistons have a void to fill in the backcourt. Simons is someone who could easily slot in next to Cunningham and provide a similar type of skill set.
In 41 games with the Portland Trail Blazers this season, Simons is averaging 18.5 PPG and 4.8 APG. He is also shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc on eight attempts per game. Bringing in another high-volume outside shooter would only further improve the spacing around Cunningham.
Signed through this season and next at around $25 million annual, Simons would not be a big commitment for the Pistons. Between his seamless fit and short-term contract, he makes a lot of sense as a smaller move for the Pistons to try and be more competitive in the short term.