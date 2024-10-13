Will Injury Scare Sideline Warriors’ Steph Curry vs. Pistons?
The Golden State Warriors will host the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. As the Warriors were in the midst of keeping their preseason perfect on Friday night, they worried a bit for their superstar guard, Steph Curry.
Against the Sacramento Kings, Curry left the game late in the second quarter. After going back to the locker room, the Warriors shut down Curry for the rest of the evening.
Was the setback serious? According to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr assured everybody that he received a positive message from the team’s medical staff.
“He was fine,” Kerr told reporters on Friday night. “X-rays were negative. It was anything too concerning. But, yeah, you always get nervous when he gets hurt.”
According to the report, Curry was dealing with a jammed right index finger. It’s not supposed to be a serious setback for the gold medal-winning guard.
Will Curry Face the Pistons on Sunday?
Serious or not—the Warriors must be extremely cautious with a player like Curry in the preseason. While getting him back into optimal shape while working with some additions is important, staying healthy for the long term is even more key to a successful run for Golden State.
According to Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle, Curry will not play against the Pistons on Sunday. He's ruled out due to a finger injury.
This preseason, the Pistons have found success even in the absence of one of their key offseason acquisitions in Tobias Harris. Before Harris returned to the floor, the Piston held a 1-1 record. With Harris, Detroit bounced back in a rematch against the Phoenix Suns on Friday to move to 2-1 on the year.
The Warriors offer the Pistons another decent test this offseason. With or without Curry, the Pistons were getting another decent opportunity to sharpen their tools ahead of the new season.
The Warriors and the Pistons will begin their Sunday night matchup at 8:30 PM ET.
