WNBA Star Angel Reese Seen Supporting Detroit Pistons
At the moment, the Detroit Pistons are part of the handful of cities that have an NBA franchise but not a WNBA squad. However, one of the league's rising young stars was just seen supporting the team.
This season, there have been a handful of standout rookies in the WNBA. Most of the attention has gone to Caitlin Clark, but Angel Reese is another player who has started her pro career out strong.
After winning a championship at LSU, Reese went on to be drafted seventh overall by the Chicago Sky. Following a strong start to the season that was highlighted by a historic double-double streak, some feel she's worked her way into the Rookie of the Year conversation with Clark.
Along with being one of the WNBA's top rookies, Reese has also built a strong social media presence. Earlier this week, she posted a video online that has caught the eye of Detroit fans. In the video, Reese is wearing a Pistons hoodie.
This video comes on the heels of dating rumors between Reese and one member of the Pistons young core. During the WNBA's break for the Olympics, speculation arose that the Sky forward was on a vacation with Detroit center Jalen Duren.
Before the WNBA's break, Reese was one of two rookies to receive All-Star honors. The other being Clark. Through her first 27 games, Reese is posting averages of 13.6 PPG, 12.3 RPG, and 1.7 APG.
While Reese has now been seen in Pistons gear, it has still not been confirmed that she and Duren are in a romantic relationship.