Pistons Forward Reacts to Recent Praise From Cade Cunningham
On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons kicked off the preseason with a victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. In the midst of this victory, one play still has the internet buzzing.
Although he only logged 19 minutes in the Pistons' preseason opener, Cade Cunningham still managed to be a major talking point of the matchup. He showed that he is ready to build off his breakout campaign, putting together a strong all-around outing.
Along with shooting an impressive 8-for-11 from the field, Cunningham notched 20 points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
Towards the end of the first half, Cunningham showed off how impressive a finisher he is around the basket. After catching a lob from Tobias Harris, he managed to evade a jumping Grizzlies defender and get an acrobatic layup to fall.
Following the play going viral, Cunningham ended up being asked about it at practice on Tuesday. In true leader fashion, he shined a light on his teammate. The All-Star guard noted he was very motivated to finish the play because of how good the pass from Harris was.
"It was the best lob pass I ever had, so I wanted to make sure I scored it," Cunningham told reporters.
As Cunningham's remarks started making the rounds online, Harris gave his thoughts. He posted a series of emojis to let the rising star know he appreciates his kind words.
Harris reunited with the Pistons last offseason following an extended run with the Philadelphia 76ers. He embraced a much different role in his career, joining a non-contending team to serve as a mentor to the NBA's next generation of players.
With Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. no longer on the roster, Harris is the last man standing from Trajan Langdon's flurry of moves last summer.
Heading into this season, Harris still has a big role to play on the Pistons. Coming off such a successful 2025 campaign, the young squad is facing real expectations for the first time. As someone who has been on a team with championship aspirations, he can help them navigate these new waters.
Aside from his veteran leadership, Harris will look to provide a boost on the court as well as the Pistons' starting power forward.
