Hawks Share Lengthy Injury Report Ahead of Showdown vs. Raptors
The Toronto Raptors might be catching the Atlanta Hawks at just the right time.
Atlanta will be on the second night of a back-to-back, coming off a 10-point loss to the Detroit Pistons. The Hawks enter Thursday’s game against Toronto with a lengthy injury report, confirming they’ll be without Clint Capela, Zaccharie Risacher, Cody Zeller, Larry Nance Jr., and Kobe Bufkin.
Trae Young is listed as probable as he manages right Achilles tendinitis. He played 40 minutes against Detroit but struggled offensively, finishing with just 13 points on an inefficient night.
Jalen Johnson, also listed as probable with right shoulder inflammation, played 38 minutes on Wednesday but had a similarly disappointing outing, shooting 8-for-21 from the field.
The Raptors will once again be without Immanuel Quickley, who remains sidelined for the fourth straight game with a lingering left hip injury. Toronto continues to rely on Davion Mitchell as the starting point guard in Quickley’s absence.
Ochai Agbaji, however, has been upgraded to questionable as he recovers from a right-hand laceration that has sidelined him for the past two games.
Rookie first-round pick Ja’Kobe Walter will remain with the team for this two-game set in Atlanta. Meanwhile, second-round pick Jonathan Mogbo, along with AJ Lawson, Ulrich Chomche, and Jamison Battle, will remain on G League assignments, giving the Raptors a chance to evaluate Walter at the NBA level.
Toronto will spend Friday night in Atlanta before a rematch with the Hawks on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.