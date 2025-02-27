Serbian Guard Reveals He Thought He Might be Traded to the Raptors
The Toronto Raptors reportedly engaged in trade discussions with the Atlanta Hawks for Bogdan Bogdanović ahead of the NBA trade deadline earlier this month.
In a recent interview with Serbian outlet RTS, Bogdanović acknowledged that there was a possibility of him landing in Toronto. However, it remains unclear how serious the discussions were or what pieces the Raptors would have had to part with to acquire the 32-year-old guard.
Had Toronto completed a deal for Bogdanović, it likely would have eliminated any realistic pursuit of New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram. The veteran sharpshooter is under contract for two more seasons at a total of $32 million, and his salary likely would have pushed the Raptors deeper into the luxury tax next season given the contract extension Toronto agreed to with Ingram.
Bogdanović also revealed that New Orleans had been in the mix as a potential landing spot. According to Jake Fischer of the Stein Line, the Hawks explored trade talks with the Pelicans involving Ingram in a deal that would have likely included center Clint Capela.
Instead, the Los Angeles Clippers swooped in and finalized a deal to acquire Bogdanović, sending Bones Hyland, Terance Mann, and three second-round picks to Atlanta in exchange.
Bogdanović is enduring the worst statistical season of his career, averaging just 10.2 points per game while shooting a career-low 38% from the field and a disappointing 30.1% from three-point range.
Given Toronto’s financial flexibility heading into the deadline, the Raptors likely could have acquired Bogdanović without parting with any of its core players.